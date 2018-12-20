HC directs Govt, JKSSC to file response over augmentation of sports infrastructure in JK

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday sought response from State government and National Sports Federations with respect to augmentation of sports infrastructure across the state.
Amicus Curie Advocate Syed Faisal Qadri informed the Court that two National sports academies, Pullele Badminton Academy, Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy have submitted their response with respect to provide their assistance in developing facilities and training in J&K in their respective sports disciplines.
After hearing Amicus, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed Amicus Curie to reach out to other National sports academies and get suggestions from them.
Court also directed Advocate Ateeb Kanth, representing Badminton and Basketball Federations, to file response with regard to encourage these two sports disciplines in the state.
JKSSC was also directed to file response and furnish a list of the available equipments besides training and sports facilities for various sports disciplines in the state within two days.
Previously, Court had directed Amicus Curiae, Syed Faisal Qadri to reach out to National sports academies of three sports disciplines comprising Pullele Badminton Academy, Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, Mary Com Boxing Academy and Tejpal Dhaliwal Basketball Academy to seek suggestions and ways to propagate these games in J&K.
The authorities of these academies were also requested by the court to provide their assistance in developing facilities and training in J&K in their respective sports disciplines.
Earlier, the court had taken suo-moto cognizance on the basis of media reports highlighting the lack of necessary infrastructure, facilities and opportunities for the children to participate in sports and compete at National School Games.
Court remarked that sports activities were essential, holistic and a complete way of education. The judges said that sports help in building personal appearances and team work attitude in children. Sports are healthy for both mind and body, the judges said.
It also remarked that the State government was responsible for providing sports facilities to children. “Adequate budget for sports has to be ensured by government to provide different sporting platforms to our growing youth,” Court said.
Court further said that the Government of India and the National Sports Federations/ Associations can help J&K state in having all sports facilities in place.
While observing the court said that the state needs facilities for badminton, baseball, Kabbadi, Ludo, Billiards, Carom, Chess, Judo, Boxing, Cricket, Football and many other sports. Court remarked that J&K children should be given the opportunity to play at national and international events.
Meanwhile for small children, Court had directed recreational and amusement parks be established. It was also directed that changing rooms be also created.