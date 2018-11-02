HC directs GoI to examine drug de-addiction policy in JK

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thusrday directed Government of India to examine drug de-addiction policy in order to curb menace of drug addiction—looming large in Jammu and Kashmir.
The division bench directed the Government of India to examine the issue in terms of order dated April 04,2018 passed by the court and file response within four weeks time.
The court said that urgent steps are required to be taken on this extremely serious matter but “unfortunately” the authorities have failed to implement the previous directions given by it.
Advocate BA Dar submitted before the court that the state government is seeking allocation of funds from the central government with regard to frame the policy on drug de-addiction.
“We fail to understand as to what funds are required to frame the policy on Drug De-addiction? In the absence of a drug de-addiction policy, there cannot be any projection with regard to the manner in which the project would be conceptualized, including the geographical distribution and location of the de-addiction centers,” Dar said before the court.
The court said that the directions have not been complied with perusal of the status report dated October 17, 2018 filed by the Principal Secretary to government Health and Medical and Education (H&ME) department.
Previously, the government was directed to constitute a committee for framing a drug de-addiction policy.
Court while taking a strong note said that despite passing of 13 years the matter is pending and it is unfortunate that even a policy on a critical issue on drug de-addiction has not been framed till date. Earlier on 4 April 2018, the court had directed the government to delineate on various methods to curb the menace of drug de-addiction which has been looming large in the State of Jammu and Kashmir. “We directed the government to ensure the establishment of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centers across the state,” the court said.
The court observed that it requires regular monitoring so far as to the effectiveness of de-addiction centers is concerned. The Chief Secretary of the state had been directed by the court to hold regular meetings with the concerned department and NGOs so that the issue relating to drug de-addiction and the impact on the citizens of JK is addressed. Court pressed upon government to adopt the methods adopted by other states for establishment of de-addiction and rehabilitation centers.
“It is desirable and advantageous if the government of Jammu & Kashmir will revisit the drug de-addiction policy in the State and provide a more comprehensive mechanism to address this malady," the court said.
In a letter addressed by Special Director General Police, J&K to the Joint Secretary (J&K Affairs) GOI Ministry of Home Affairs New Delhi, reads that the Jammu and Kashmir Police under Civic Action Programme (CAP) is receiving funds to the tune of Rs.500.00 lakhs annually.
“The funds received are being utilized for Honorarium for two drug de-addiction centres at Jammu and Srinagar, Sports activities (to involve / engage youth of the state), assistance to school going poor children, police public meets etc. It is proposed to establish 23 new drug de-addiction centres among all the remaining districts of the state for which an amount of Rs.656.19 lakh (Rs.28.53 lakh for each DDC) will be involved. Therefore, it is requested to release an amount of Rs.156.19 lakh under CAP for the year 2018-19," the letter reads.
Moreover, considering the gravity of the drug addiction which JK is facing, the court added Joint Secretary J&K Affairs, GOI, Ministry of Home Affairs New Delhi, as party respondent to get first hand information by him from the department with regard to the steps taken by them to curb the menace of drug addiction besides providing of drug de-addiction centers in the state of JK.
The Joint Secretary was directed by the court to respond to the proposal of the state government keeping in mind the situation prevailing in the state of J&K for establishing drug de-addiction centers in various districts of the state