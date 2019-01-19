HC directs Div Comm Kashmir to clear outstanding balance of JeA

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday directed Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir to clear the outstanding amount of compensation to Jamiat-e-Ahlehadees—a petitioner organisation, in connection to the land which has been utilized for construction of District Court Complex at Moominabad, Srinagar.
The petitioner organisation has claimed that the land which has been utilized for construction of District Court Complex at Moominabad, was in their possession and the same was taken over by the State government by extending a promise to the petitioner organization that they would be adequately compensated.
While disposing of the writ petition, the Court of Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to consider the plea of the petitioner organisation and pay the outstanding dues to the organisation.
The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner organization approached the respondents including Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, to fulfil the promise “but nothing has been done.”
The petition filed by Jamiat-e-Ahlehadees, seeking that respondents be directed to settle the claim of the petitioner organization for payment of compensation on account of expenditure incurred by the petitioner organization for development of land situated at Moominabad, Batamaloo, Srinagar, promised by the respondents while passing Government order No.40-Rev/S of 2008 dated 18.02.2008.
The petitioner organisation also prayed that the respondents be directed to pay the amount of compensation to the petitioner organization within the shortest period of time so that the petitioner organization could complete the pending projects which the organization has initiated for development of educational institution.
The vacation judge, Justice Sanjeev Kumar after hearing the petitioner counsel said that if any request with regard to the subject matter of the writ petition is pending consideration before the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, for payment of compensation to the petitioner organization, “the same shall be considered on its merits and disposed of at the earliest.”
SSB clears 76 withheld selection recommendations
JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on Friday cleared the release of withheld recommendations against various posts, in respect of 76 candidates, whose selections were earlier kept withheld on account of various deficiencies or certain clarifications.
The recommendations were cleared after the candidates completed the deficiencies and various clarifications sought from the Indenting Departments and other concerned authorities were received by the Board, spokesman of the Board, Malik Suhail said.
The spokesman further added that the Board is contemplating to conduct a working knowledge of Urdu Test during the 2nd week of March, 2019 tentatively for the candidates provisionally shortlisted for the posts of Naib Tehsildars, State Cadre, Item No. 007 of Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2015, whose interviews and counseling cum document verification process concluded on 12th January 2019. The exact date of the test shall however, be notified separately.
Further, the Board has informed the candidates that the general guidelines and criteria for qualifying the working knowledge of Urdu Test for the posts of Naib Tehsildars and Patwari have been notified by the Board vide Notice No. SSB/Sel/Secy/2017/11832-46 dated 18.11.2017. A copy of these guidelines is also available on the official website of the Board, www.jkssb.nic.in.The candidates are advised to prepare for this examination, accordingly, the spokesman said.
Bragging about death count in Kashmir unfortunate: Tarigami
Srinagar: CPI (M) leader and former MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Friday said that the army commanders purported “bragging” about death-count in Kashmir is unfortunate.
“Whether civilians, security personnel or militants are killed, death-count can never be wonderful news,” Tarigami in a statement issued here said. “This conflict is consuming many young bright lives since decades and it can never be wonderful news. Killings are a tragic saga and ways and means need to be explored to end the bloodshed. There has to be a serious appraisal on why are the youth leaning towards militancy in the first place.”
Tarigami said that question that one needs to ask is how to achieve an end to the deep-rooted sense of alienation and frustration among the youth when the government is only defining its approach only through muscular policy and not going for dialogue and reconciliation. “Another tragedy is the repressive ways of choking the voices of dissent and democratic space,” he said. “An objective analysis would certainly take these factors into account. Alienation and anger can only create a situation conducive for violence. Such a situation is bound to give rise to extremism as well.”
In order to end this existing political alienation and anger, a serious initiative to analyze the major causes of this anger has to be taken. What is required is a serious effort for in-depth study of the present crisis.
“Finally, all of us must realize that violence and counter violence can only add to the sufferings of our people,” Tarigami said, adding “There is no readymade formula except a sustained credible process of dialogue with all the stake holders.”