HC directs Div Com, DC, SSP Jammu, others to file compliance report

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
In a contempt petition filed by OIC Land Cell Station Headquarters Nargota seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Shahid Anayat Ullah, Commissioner Revenue; Hemant Sharma, Divisional Commissioner; Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, DC Jammu, Vikvek Gupta, SSP Jammu; SHO Nagrota and Mamta Singh w/o Ex-DyCM and present Speaker Nirmal Singh for willfully violating the order of the Court whereby High Court on May 7, 2018 directed that till next date of hearing, the state authorities shall ensure notification No 2772/DCJ/LHS/GN-Ban/Army/1/2015-968/13 dated August 7, 2015 (ban on construction near ammunition depot) issued by DC Jammu is strictly implemented in accordance with law/rules and no un unlawful activity in the area permitted.
Justice Janak Raj Kotwal after hearing Adv Ajay Sharma (Special Counsel appointed by Army), issued notices to Hemant Sharma Divisional Commissioner; Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, DC Jammu, Vikvek Gupta, SSP Jammu for filling compliance report in regard to High Court on May 7, 2018 and directed that till next date of hearing, the state authorities shall ensure notification No 2772/DCJ/LHS/GN-Ban/Army/1/2015-968/13 dated August 7, 2015.