HC directs CS to submit action plan over interlinking of water bodies

Syed RukayaSRINAGAR:
After non-compliance of the previous direction of 2017, the High Court on Monday directed Chief Secretary to appoint Nodal Officer and submit the action plan with regard to interlinking of the water bodies by next date of hearing.
The division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar while hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Wetlands directed Chief Secretary to appoint one of the Secretaries as Nodal Officer for existing wetlands, streams, and River Jhelum.
The direction came after State counsel, Advocate B A Dar submitted that he received the compliance report “but the same does not contain concrete Action Plan as directed by the Court which is a serious issue of nature.”
While showing his concern with regard to Solid Waste, the amicus in the PIL, Advocate Nadeem Qadri submitted before the Court that Solid Waste is being thrown into the River Jhelum and no steps have been taken so far.
He also submitted that even the compliance report has not been filed by the authorities to address the said aspect.
The Court after hearing the parties directed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to ensure that no Solid Waste is thrown into the River Jhelum.
On 28 August 2018, District Commissioner Kulgam was directed to file the report failing which he shall appear in person. The Court had also directed the State to constitute the State wetland authority.
Earlier, the High Court has taken up the issue by initiating a PIL, suo motu, after the Supreme Court on April 3, 2017, directed all high courts to monitor the progress and management of wetland areas and to monitor public funds spent for this purpose by the government. The Government of India was also asked to take adequate measures for the preservation of the nearly 2 lakh wetlands in the country.
The court treated an order of the apex court in a writ petition (civil no.230/2017 titled M K Balakrishanan vs Union of India) as PIL, on its own motion on wetlands vs J&K state & others. The petitioner, M K Balakrishanan and others, apprehend that there is a possibility that some of the wetlands may disappear with the passage of time, due to neglect and indifference by the authorities, who may connive at constant encroachment.
“We have put it to the counsel for the petitioner that in so far as the Ramsar Convention sites are concerned, since they are matters of international heritage, it might be more appropriate if the concerned high courts monitor the management of these sites at least till there is some visible improvement,” the Supreme Court in its April 3, 2017 order reads.
Ramsar Convention is an international treaty for conservation and sustainable use of wetlands. It is also known as the convention on wetlands. It is named after the city of Ramsar in Iran, where the convention was signed in 1971.