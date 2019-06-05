HC directs CS to examine contentions over construction of HAWS at Sonamarg

June 05, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Tuesday directed the Chief Secretary Jammu Kashmir to examine the contentions of the Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) and Indian Army over the construction of High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) at Sonamarg by Indian Army.

“The matter be placed before the Chief Secretary of the State, who may examine the contentions of both the sides and explore the possibility of resolution of the contentions being pressed before us,” Court directed.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed that it shall be open for the Chief Secretary to join any other authority as may be deemed necessary.

The bench directed Chief Executive Officer SDA, Showkat Ahmad, and Chief Town Planner, Kashmir Fayaz Ahmad, who were present in the Court, to inspect the construction which has been undertaken by the respondents at the HAWS and suggest the steps which can be taken so that objections, if any, with regard to any violation of the Master Plan can be also removed.

“These suggestions would also be placed before the Chief Secretary of the State,” Court said. In the meantime, the bench directed that without prejudice to the contentions of the other side, the respondents are permitted to undertake the necessary interior work of the HAWS.

The directions were passed after Assistant Solicitor General of India, Tahir Majid Shamsi, informed the court that Indian Army has already constructed two-storied building in which internal work is to be carried out. “This is the structure which is being objected to by the SDA in the present writ petition,” he said.

Court observed that the instant petition filed by SDA, objecting the construction of HAWS by Indian Army, raises an issue where two public interests are in conflict. “One, by the Indian Army pressing the requirement of the need of HAWS in the imperative interest of the defence of the Country and the SDA, is opposing the structure putting the environmental concerns” court said. Shamsi further informed the Court that the HAWS is in place since the year 1947.

“Extremely sensitive High Altitude Warfare Training is being imparted to the officers not only of Indian Army but also of the Armies from other countries,” he said.

It was informed that the School is stated to be extremely specialized and important for effective duties which are performed by the armies in the High Altitude Warfares including Siachen.

On the other hand, Additional Advocate General, MA Chashoo who represents State, contends that though the School was in existence but there was no permanent structure.

After hearing the counsels, the Court asked counsels as to why both public interests cannot be coalesced and the construction integrated so as to address the concerns of the environment as well. But none of the counsel could answer the query of the court. “No suggestion or answer is forthcoming,” court said.

The court remarked that the matter is of great urgency and needs to be resolved as soon as possible. The bench directed both the parties to ensure necessary co-operation for the resolution of the matter. The respondents were also directed to cooperate with the inspections which are to be taken.

“The outcome of the consideration in terms of this order be placed before us before the next date of hearing,” the bench directed while listing the matter on 3 July 2019.

On 11 October 2017, Court had directed that any repairs, renovation and constructions that is to be undertaken has to be cleared by the Buildings Operation Control Authority (BOCA).

“The respondents shall move an appropriate application before the BOCA which shall consider the application expeditiously and dispose of the same in accordance with the law,” Court had directed. The court was informed by the respondents that all necessary documents regarding the legality and acquisition of land by the Indian Army have been furnished to the BOCA.

After hearing the respondents, the Court had directed that it shall be open to the respondents to carry out the renovation/repairs/constructions in accordance with the decision of the BOCA.





