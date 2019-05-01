HC directs CS, GAD to inform about implementation of judgment

May 01, 2019 | Syed Rukaya



Questions incumbent principal’s stay despite quashing of appointment

High Court on Tuesday directed the Chief Secretary and Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) to inform the court about the process of implementation of the judgment for making regular appointment against the post of Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar.

The Court directed Additional Advocate General, Javed Iqbal, who represents GAD, to have the question answered by the Chief Secretary or the Commissioner Secretary to the Government, GAD, regarding the process of implementation of the judgment for making regular appointment against the post of Principal, GMC, Srinagar, where Dr. Saima Rashid is continuing without any authority as her appointment has been quashed by the Court.

The division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan, after going through an affidavit filed by Principal Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department (H&ME), noted that the respondents are in the process of implementation of the judgment, and reconsideration of the matter for regular appointment of the Principal, GMC, Srinagar.

“However, nothing has been stated by the Principal Secretary to the Government, H&ME department as to under whose Authority/ Orders the present incumbent/ Principal, GMC, Srinagar, whose appointment was quashed, is continuing,” the Court remarked.

The Court in this regard asked the respondent counsel, AAG Shah Aamir, that under which authority the present Principal is continuing.

Advocate Shah Aamir submitted that the Principal Secretary to the Government H&ME department has submitted the case to the GAD in tune with the directions passed and the case is lying with the GAD.

In previous hearing, the court had issued contempt proceedings against Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department for not removing the incumbent Principal GMC, Srinagar, Dr Saima Rashid from the post.

After failing to implement the directions of the Court, the petitioner, Dr Javed Chowdhary, filed a contempt petition against the authorities for violation of Court judgment.

Earlier, the court had quashed the government order for appointment of Dr Saima Rashid, with a direction to the State government to place the whole material, consisting of minutes of the decision of the Establishment-cum-Selection Committee along with relevant annexures, before the Cabinet/State Administrative Council (SAC) for its reconsideration.

“Till such decision is taken by the Cabinet/SAC, it shall be open to the government to make the in-charge or temporary arrangement to run the day to day affairs of the office of the Principal, GMC, Srinagar,” Court had directed.

In 2013, the State government initiated a process to fill up the post of the Principal, Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, on a regular basis.

The Establishment-cum-Selection Committee, constituted by the government, after assessing the service records of all the Professors in the zone of consideration and on the basis of assessment of their service record, performance, comparative merit as reflected in their Annual Performance Reports and other eligibility graded them in the order and ultimately recommended the appointment of the appellant as Principal, GMC, Srinagar.

The appellant, however, alleged that the Cabinet, acting ‘arbitrarily and in most perfunctory manner, picked up ineligible candidate’, Dr Saima Rashid and approved her for the appointment as Principal, GMC, Srinagar.