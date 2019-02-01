HC directs CID to reconsider passport case of militant commander’s minor daughter

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
In connection with the issuance of passport to the daughter of militant, the High Court on Thursday directed Additional Director General of Police, CID/CIK, and Kashmir, to reconsider the case of petitioner— who is a minor, and file response within four weeks.
The Court of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey directed ADGP CID/CIK Kashmir to reconsider the case of Aisha Mushtaq, daughter of militant, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, objectively. Mushtaq Zargar, based in Pakistan, is the commander of a banned militant outfit, Al Umar.
The respondent has failed to file despite repeated directions from the Court. Earlier, the High Court had issued contempt proceedings against Additional Director General of Police CID Kashmir, Abdul Gani Mir and Passport Officer Srinagar, Bipin Kumar for violating court orders with regard to denial of passport to a minor.
Hearing the contempt petition filed by Aisha Mushtaq through her mother, the Court observed that it is not interested in punishing any public authority “but at the same time it is concerned with the implementation of its judgments and orders in their letter and spirit.”
The Court said that it would not take a final decision on review petitions at this stage, “the same would be decided together with the main contempt petition and the Robkar (warrant) already framed.”
“I am of the opinion that dismissal or otherwise of the review petition and/or the MP would be immaterial to the basic issue of implementation of the judgment of the Court in its letter and spirit and the liability of the respondents to so implement it,” Justice Magrey said.
The Court pointed out that the one of the respondents Additional Director General of Police CID/CIK Kashmir, Abdul Gani Mir has relied on government guidelines including the government circular no 01/2014 dated 28.08.2014 which the respondent didn’t produced before the Court for its perusal.
Previously, the Court recorded a “definite finding”, after perusal of records produced by senior Additional Advocate General BA Dar, that ADGP CID/CIK, Kashmir, has got influenced by the conduct of the relatives of the petitioner and thus has not considered the case of the petitioner in tune with the judgment of the Court dated 29.12.2017 passed in OWp no.134/2014.
In this regard the Court remarked, “The Court is not bothered as to what would be the personal conduct and activities of the petitioner. They may equally be undesirable, but that fact should come forth from the material used to disentitle her from getting the Passport.”
Justice Magrey said that the basic concern of the Court is with regard to implementation of its judgment, “I would give a further opportunity to ADGP, CID Kashmir to reconsider the case of the petitioner and file response.”
The Court also directed the respondents to file their responses to the Rule framed against them.
The counsel for the petitioner M.A Qayoom had submitted before the Court that given the criminal nature of the contempt proceedings, the Court does not have the power to review its orders.
He also submitted that even if it be assumed that a review petition could lie against the order of the Court directing framing of Rule against the contemnors, “yet the instant review petition and the MP are not maintainable for want of the Advocate’s Certificate required under Rule 51(2) of the High Court Rules.”
Earlier, the Court had directed for framing of rule against ADGP, CID/CIK, Kashmir, Abdul Gani Mir and Passport Officer, Srinagar, Bipin Kumar, for violating Court orders by not issuing passport to a minor girl despite the High Court directions.
The judgement had also directed the CID officer to hear the petitioner through her mother while framing any opinion. It was also directed that if there was any untoward report against the petitioner; it shall be disclosed before her.
On 6 June 2018 Additional, DGP CID was directed to submit compliance report of the order but no compliance was submitted before court and neither the Judgement of the court was challenged by the respondents. The Court listed the matter on second week of March 2019.
