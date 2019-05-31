HC directs authorities to make arrangements, produce Qasim

May 31, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court on Thursday directed the State authorities to make arrangements and produce the applicant, Qasim Faktoo–incarcerated separatist leader –who is lodged in Udhampur jail, before the Court through video conferencing by next date of hearing.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed that in case the video conferencing facility can’t be arranged, "let the applicant be taken to any convenient place in Jammu for the purpose of his production on video conferencing with us." "We would also like to examine the applicant, Qasim Faktoo," the bench said.

The bench directed Registrar Judicial Jammu, to facilitate the production of the applicant from the available video conferencing in the court premises.

The directions were passed after the petitioner counsel Mian Qayoom, strongly challenged the submissions made on behalf of the respondents that medical treatment is properly administered to the applicant.

Qayoom submitted that the applicant has been in jail for over 26 years and he has not been given proper medical -treatment.

He further submitted that the medical report which was produced before the Court has been manufactured by Nursing Orderlies.

“There is no Medical Officer in the Udhampur jail where the applicant is lodged,” he said.

On the other hand, the respondents counsel, Additional Advocate General, Javid Iqbal, who produced a report before the Court, refuted the submissions of Mian Qayoom and submitted that the applicant is being examined by all concerned experts for such an ailment which the applicant complains of.

He said that he has latest medical report dated 23 May 2019 received from the jail authorities.

After hearing the counsels, Court directed the respondents counsel, Javed Iqbal to place the medical report of Faktoo on record.

He was also directed to provide the name of the doctors, medical experts who have examined the applicant and make the recommendations on the record which has been produced before the Court.

Earlier, the application was filed by Qasim Faktoo through senior counsel M A Qayoom, seeking that the respondents be directed that the appellant be given all the medical facilities or a team of doctors be constituted, who can examine appellant in District jail Udhampur.

With regard to shifting of Faktoo to Central jail Srinagar, Qayoom submitted that he has instructions and does not press the prayer for shifting of applicant to the Central jail Srinagar.

"Instead the applicant would be satisfied if he is shifted to Central jail Jammu so that the available medical treatment is accessible to the applicant," he said.

On this aspect, Court directed that let this request be examined by the respondents and a view taken thereon forthwith and place the same before the Court by next date of hearing. Court listed the matter on 4 June 2019.