HC directs authorities to ensure medical treatment to Faktoo

The Jammu and Kashmir High court on Friday directed State authorities to ensure that complete medical treatment and assistance is given to the applicant, Dr Qasim Faktoo –incarcerated separatist leader –who is lodged in Udhampur jail, as and when he complains of any medical problem.

Keeping in view the security concerns, the Court directed that if applicant complains of a medical problem for which treatment cannot be arranged at district Jail, Udhampur, the respondents shall ensure that the applicant is taken to the nearest available Medical Health Centre/Hospital as would be feasible and ensure that the treatment which is required by the applicant is made available to him.

The directions were passed after the petitioner counsel Mian Qayoom made a grievance on behalf of the applicant that he is suffering from certain Orthopedic problems in his back for which he may be requiring certain expert care which is not readily available in the district Jail, Udhampur.

In the previous hearing, the applicant as per the Court directions, was produced before the Court through Video Conferencing which was arranged in the District Court, Udhampur on 04 May 2019.

Earlier, Court had called for production of the applicant, Faktoo, through Video Conferencing and had directed the State to place on record the complete details of the Doctors/Medical Experts who have examined the applicant and made recommendations in his record.

On 4 May 2019, the State through Senior Additional Advocate General, Javed Iqbal submitted a report before the Court in a sealed cover.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar, Friday, after hearing the parties and perusing the medical record of the applicant besides hearing the Superintendent, District Jail, Udhampur Harish Kotwal, who was present during Video Conferencing, observed that the applicant is being given the medical treatment as and when he has requested the same.

With regard to shifting of the applicant to Central Jail Jammu, the bench directed the Director General of Prisons to take a view on the submission made by petitioner counsel in previous hearing.

The court while disposing of the application said, “Liberty is given to the applicant to seek further orders in case of any further grievance.”

The application was moved by Qasim Faktoo through senior counsel M A Qayoom, seeking that the respondents be directed that the appellant be given all the medical facilities or a team of doctors be constituted, who can examine the appellant in District jail Udhampur.