HC directs admin to process allotment of 632 petrol outlets

March 27, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

High Court on Tuesday permitted State authorities to proceed with allotment process for establishing 632 petrol outlets in Jammu and Kashmir.

Court while making it clear said that authorities are free to go ahead with the allotment process of establishing petrol outlets across the State.

The division bench while hearing the Public Interest Litigation directed all the respondents to file the response by or before April 16.

Earlier, the petition was filed by All J&K Peoples Welfare Organization which states that GoI has decided to set up new 65000 petrol outlets in the country of which 632 are for J&K State.

The petition has raised a question that the number is more than what is presently in existence in the State.

It says that the respondents have not made any survey before taking the said decision nor have followed the norms or any procedure and guidelines as framed from time to time for setting up new petrol outlets.

It further says that setting up of 632 petrol outlets in the State are against the environment land use, fruit industry, horticulture and agriculture industry of the State besides will cause air pollution and water pollution.

The petitioner organization had prayed that the impugned decision of the respondents to set up new 632 retail petrol outlets in J&K be quashed.

The organization had also urged that the respondents including State of J&K through Commissioner Secretary and Deputy Commissioners of 22 districts of the State be also restrained by the Court to grant any kind of permission for establishment of new impugned retail outlets and grant any kind of NOC in this behalf and or any kind of permission as may be sought and asked for.