HC denies bail to alleged drug peddler

Insha LatiefSrinagar:
High Court (HC) Monday rejected a bail application of an alleged drug peddler, Riyaz Ahmad Baba.
While dismissing the bail plea, the court of Sanjeev Kumar said that the menace of drug abuse has already destroyed the lives of several innocent youth.
Justice Kumar remarked that perpetrators of such crime deserve no mercy.
On 18 August 2015, Police Station Sumbal along with other police personnel detained two persons, Ghulam Hassan Teli and Riyaz Ahmed Baba carrying polythene bags.
When the police checked the bags, 20 bottles of Rancof and 400 gms of charas were recovered from accused Ghulam Hassan Teli and seven bottles (2 bottles of Rancof, 3 bottles of Rancodex and 2 bottles of Kofedol) were recovered from the accused Riyaz.
Accordingly a case FIR No.150/2015 was registered and investigation was taken up.
After the investigation, police filed charge sheet against the duo for the commission of offences under Section 8/20 and 21 NDPS Act.
However Riyaz rejected the police version and said that he had been falsely implicated in the case and accordingly moved to the Court of Principal Sessions Judge, Bandipora.
On 24 September 2015, the trial court enlarged him on interim bail which was later on made absolute by subsequent order passed on 29 October 2015.
The trial court later framed the charges and the prosecution examined a couple of witnesses. Riyaz said that while he was attending the court regularly, the trial court on 19 September last year ordered police to take him into custody to be lodged in District Jail, Baramulla.
Again Riyaz had moved an application before the trial court for bail but was rejected on November 03, last year. He again petitioned the high court against rejection of the bail by the trial court.
After hearing both the parties through their counsels, Justice Sanjeev Kumar said, “that it was true that during investigation Riyaz was admitted to bail on the plea that the contraband items allegedly recovered from him was of small quantity. However, after concluding the investigation police also added Section 29 NDPS Act and accordingly Riyaz Baba was charge-sheeted for commission of offences under Section 8/20, 8/21 read with Section 29 NDPS Act. With the addition of Section 29 NDPS Act, Riyaz along with Teli was deemed to have committed offences, as the contraband item was found of commercial quantity.”
Justice Kumar said, “There was nothing wrong with the order of the trial court sending him to custody and thereafter refusing his application for bail. There is a serious charge of possession of contraband item of commercial quantity; therefore, keeping in view the rigors as provided under Section 37 of the NDPS Act, the accused, at this stage, does not deserve concession of bail.”
The court maintained that if the accused of such offences are let-off easily by granting them bail, it would have adverse impact on the society.
