HC cautions GDA, takes tough stand on retention of public property after expiry of lease

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Feb 13:
Taking tough stand on retention and withholding of public property beyond time limit, the High Court on Wednesday cautioned Gulmarg Developmental Authority (GDA) of initiating action against it in case the authorities fail to inform the Court about those hotels and buildings whose leases have expired.
The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar granted final opportunity to GDA authorities for taking decision on those hotels and other buildings whose leases have expired and the property is since in their occupation.
In this connection, the Court reiterated its earlier directions and recorded that this issue is of serious nature as the property worth crores of rupees is being squandered by the GDA authorities for not taking care of the property which belongs to GDA.
Earlier, Court had directed the Government to place the stand about recovery of property in Gulmarg where leases or licenses have already expired.
The counsel representing GDA requested the Court and sought final opportunity to appraise the court about the issue by next date of hearing.
Earlier, the Court had sought Action Taken Report (ATR) from the government after the Gulmarg Development Authority admitted that most of the leases have expired and rent for several properties has not been recovered.
The Court had also directed the government to put the decision and ATR with regard to expired leases and recovery of rent before the court by next date of hearing.
As per the status report submitted by Chief Executive Officer GDA, with regard to the leases of different properties in Gulmarg, the most of the leases have expired and even ground rent for several properties of earlier leases has not been received.
The status report of CEO GDA while giving reference to SRO 580 dated 5 October, 1977 on the aspect of renewal of leases and as per SRO 580 the maximum period for which a lease could be granted was 40 years and no extension beyond this period is permissible.
Moreover, as per the said SRO on the expiry of lease/license of the erstwhile lessee/licensee, the lessees are now in the status of unauthorized occupants within the meaning of Section 2(g) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act.
The court had said, in the previous hearing, that it cannot be denied that the option for renewal lies with the domain of lessor. “However, in this regard, State of Jammu and Kashmir, has to bear in mind that it is dealing with public property and they have to ensure that any decision to be taken by it must be in accordance with the mandate of several judicial pronouncements of the Apex Court that the property held in public trust by it,” the court.