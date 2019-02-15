HC calls for blanket ban on use of fertilizers, pesticides in Dal Lake

Raps State Govt for inaction, seeks submission of Action Taken Report on COE recommendations
Syed RukayaSrinagar, Feb 14:
High Court on Thursday called for a blanket ban on the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in Dal Lake.
The direction was passed in view of fresh report submitted by the Committee of Experts (COE) suggesting that usage of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in farming has widely deteriorated the health of world famous water body.
The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar observed that chemical fertilizers and pesticides have dangerous consequences as reported by COE.
With reference to the report submitted, the bench said it is quite unfortunate that the State has not informed the court about the implications made by COE.
“This is intolerable and unacceptable. We are not sitting here only to see reports of the Committee of Experts. The state has some obligation and needs to take action,” the bench remarked to the state counsel.
Court directed State counsel, B A Dar, who was slammed by Chief Justice on Tuesday for non-compliance of Court orders, to file Action Taken Report (ATR) on the issues raised by COE in reference to reviving and saving the Dal Lake. In this regard, the court granted further three weeks to the state to file a status report without any further delay.
The court also directed the departments of State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Revenue, Tourism, Horticulture and Agriculture to take action on the recommendations and suggestions made by COE.
“We direct the Secretaries of all these departments to ensure prompt action in response to COE's recommendations,” the court said.
The department of Revenue was also directed to identify land and rehabilitate the dwellers. The court further directed that this aspect of the issue should be communicated to Vice Chairman Lakes and Waterways Developmental Authority (LAWDA) and COE within two weeks.
Court further directed the authorities to ensure that all essential facilities be provided at the rehabilitation sites. COE was directed that it should visit the proposed site in its forthcoming visit.
