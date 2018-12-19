HC bans evacuee property allotment

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Dec 18:
The State High Court imposed a complete ban on the allotment of all evacuee property in the State until the government comes up with appropriate rules.
Hearing the petition on arbitrary allotments of evacuee property, Justice Sanjeev Kumar said no allotment of evacuee property shall be made without inviting public through public notifications.
Justice Kumar said the case was not an isolated one of arbitrary and illegal allotments made by the Custodian and Custodian General but the Department of Custodian and Custodian General had been indulging in such arbitrary allotments of evacuee property in the same manner with impunity.
“In absence of specific rules framed by the government, regulating such allotments, the Department of Custodian General has free run and is indulging in the practices, which are not countenanced by law. The property of evacuees, worth crores of rupees, has been squandered in this manner,” the court said.
Justice Kumar said that the court had been coming across such instances time and again.
The court observed the quashment of order impugned as this court in this case would not address and arrest the larger problem.
The court after observing the facts and circumstances emphasized that the government needs to rise to the occasion and come up with an appropriate legislation and rules, providing for allotment of evacuee property vested in the Custodian and Custodian General by virtue of the Act of 2006.
“Till such legislation and rules are framed by the government pertaining to allotment of urban immovable evacuee properties including residential houses of evacuees, it would be incumbent upon the Custodian to allot available properties and urban properties of evacuees by adopting a fair and rational procedure, which is in consonance with Article 14 of the constitution,” the court directed.
The court directed that no allotment of evacuee property should be made unless applications by public notifications are invited from general public and applications, so received, dealt with in rational manner by adopting fair criteria and yardstick for selecting a person for allotment of such properties.
The court also directed the Chief Secretary of the State to take effective steps for framing of appropriate rules to comprehensively regulate allotment of urban properties including residential houses of the evacuees, vested in the Custodian under the Act of 2006.
“It is evident that the Custodian, who is enjoined under provisions of Act of 2006 and rules framed to protect property of evacuees, is under obligation to evict such unauthorised occupants,” the court said.
However, in the instant case, as trail of events reveal official respondents instead of taking effective steps to evict private respondents regularized their unauthorised possession by passing impugned order of allotment in their favour.
As per own showing of Custodian General, the assessed value of property in question was Rs 11.50 lakh but the Custodian General arbitrarily reduced its value by 70 percent and charged premium only to the tune of Rs 8.05 lakh.
Lessees were further favoured with grant of long lease of 40 years with the permission to use the land for commercial purposes.
They were further permitted to sublet the property to J&K Bank.
The verdict states that the Custodian General, who was supposed to evict unauthorized occupants of the property in question and then put evacuee property to auction if it was of commercial value, by issuing impugned order of allotment, has not only violated provisions of Act of 2006 and rules framed, but also acted in a manner which cannot be said to be anything short of committing fraud on the constitution, particularly Article 14, which envisage right of equality to all.
Indulging in arbitrary allotments of the evacuee property by the Custodian Department, the court directed the Custodian General, Evacuee Property, J&K to take over land in question along with superstructure, if any, raised there over, within four weeks time.
“The value of superstructure shall be assessed by jurisdictional Executive Engineer, PW (R&B) Department, who may also associate Custodian General and private respondents,” the court directed.
It was also directed to the Custodian General to pay value of the superstructure, so assessed, to private respondents along with amount of premium and rent, if any, received, within four weeks.