HC asks JK Govt, GoI to file counter affidavits by April 19

April 10, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

There can’t be absolute restrictions, people have to be given free passage: Court

High Court Tuesday issued notices to State and Central authorities to file counter affidavit on the petitions challenging the two-day civil traffic ban on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The Court today impleaded Defence Ministry as well Union Ministry of Transport as respondents and directed them to file their reply in this regard by April 19.

While taking up six petitions filed by independent individuals as well as political parties – National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, JK People’s Movement, the division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan directed authorities to safeguard rights of common people and to ensure their safety and security as well as security of troops’ convoy.

The court observed that a commoner moving out for a livelihood or for medical emergency or for study or some other genuine reason has to be given a free passage.

“There cannot be absolute restrictions,” Court remarked.

The counsels Jahnagir Iqbal Ganai and Riyaz Ahmad Jan informed the court that a common man is suffering by the government order as his/her right of living is being suppressed.

On the other hand petitioner, Shafqat Nazir pleaded that the order which has been passed is not for security of State but for security of troops who as per media reports are also not satisfied with the order of dedicating two days in a week for convoy movement.

“Therefore, the impugned order is neither good for the security forces nor for general public,” Shafkat Nazir submitted.

He also submitted that the order regulating traffic could have been passed by the respective District Magistrates under section 144 CrPC as per requirement and feasibility.

“May be the District Magistrate of one district may find it essential to regulate traffic while as the district magistrate of another district may not find it required at all. Placing blanket ban on movement of people from Udhampur to Baramulla is not in consonance with law,” he said.

He also questioned that if the Court is not inclined to pass any interim order at this stage then the State government must come with a stand about movement of convoys on rest of the days of the week, “as despite two dedicated days the convoys ply on other days as well putting people to inconvenience as no traffic is allowed during convoy movement.”

The State counsel, Additional Advocate General (AAG) B A Dar, who was yesterday directed to seek instructions, informed Court that State administration has already exempted medical emergencies, lawyers and students from the ban.

“The issue will be taken on accounts of both security and on account of problems faced by common people and in view it is necessary to see this issue in broader spectrum,” the court remarked.

On Monday six petitions were moved before High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution of India read-with section 103 of the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir in public interest by IAS-officer-turned politician Dr. Shah Faesal, PDP leader and former Cabinet minister, Naeem Akhtar, senior NC leader, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Advocate in JK High Court, Shafqat Nazir, Lawyer, Raja Faisal Zahoor, and Arif Javed.

The petitioners have prayed that the ban on civilian traffic movement be quashed and the respondents be directed to ensure that no restriction is imposed upon movement of civilian traffic on Highway and common people are allowed to move freely on National highway without any interference or interruption.

On 3 April, the Governor’s administration ordered closure of highway for civil and public transport from Baramulla to Udhampur every Sunday and Wednesday to facilitate the safe passage of troops till May 31.



