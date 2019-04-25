HC asks Govt to state reasons of highway ban

April 25, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court Wednesday asked the State government to clarify why it had imposed a ban on civilian traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway twice a week to facilitate the safe passage of security convoys till May 31.

The division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan told the State counsel B A Dar that “you have to defend your ban action”.

The observation came after the government failed to file their reply to all the six petitions moved by senior NC leader Ali Muhammad Sagar, PDP leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar, bureaucrat-turned politician Shah Faesal, lawyers Shafqat Nazir, Raja Faisal Zahoor, and Arif Javed.

The State’s counsel B A Dar informed the court that the government would convene a review meeting on May 6 regarding the highway ban.

He submitted that a plea on the same issue was also pending before the Supreme Court which had issued notice to the respondents and directed them to file their reply within two weeks.

Senior counsel R A Jan, who is representing Raja Faisal Zahoor, submitted that a legal point was involved in the matter.

“The Principal Secretary to the Home department has no power or authority to pass an order placing restrictions over the movement of people on the highway,” Jan said.

The court after observing that the State government had failed to file their reply despite having granted a week’s time to the State’s counsel to file reply to all the pleas challenging the highway ban.

In a previous hearing, B A Dar informed the court that the litigations challenging the ban on civilian traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway twice a week were not public interest litigations but “politically motivated litigations”.

He had said that the travel ban was issued by the government keeping in view not only the security of troops but also the security of citizens of the State.

“The government is making every effort to ensure security of civilians and troops,” he had said and mentioned that it was not permissible for the court to ignore concerns of the safety of troops but also the safety of citizens of the State.

The petitioners, through their pleas, prayed that the two-day ban a week on civilian traffic on highway be quashed and government be directed to ensure that no restriction was imposed on the movement of civilian traffic and common people were allowed to move freely on the Srinagar-Jammu highway without any interference or interruption.