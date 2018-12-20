HC asks Govt to resolve issues pointed out in amicus curie report

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Dec 19:
High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to cover up the deficiencies pointed out in the report submitted by Assisting Counsel to amicus curie pertaining to preservation and maintenance of Dal Lake.
The report along with photographs submitted by Assisting Counsel to Amicus, Farah Bashir before the court revealed the grim picture of Dal Lake.
The report states that big drainage pipes have been laid ahead of Foreshore road and the outflow to the same has been dug out in the Dal Lake openly, "which needs an answer from LAWDA (Lakes and Waterways Development Authority) as to who has laid these pipes and how is its outflow dug out in the lake."
It further states that the backside of the dockyard of LAWDA is a site worth seeing dumped with old boats and machinery right into the lake itself "which one fails to understand why it has not been properly maintained by LAWDA."
"It indicates how LAWDA is dealing with the things that are exclusively within its own domain," the report reads.
It further says that the houseboats are supposed to maintain a particular distance from the shore of the lake but one of the houseboats namely ‘Four Seasons’ of Tourism Department is fixed adjacent to the parapet of the lake.
"This houseboat belongs to the Tourism Department itself, then how is it violating the law with impunity needs to be answered by the government," the report questions.
It also reveals that the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) located at Nishat, Shalimar etc are not functional and the waste material coming down from the localities and households is persistently getting dumped into the Lake without any check.
Advocate Farah Bashir prayed before the court that LAWDA and the government be asked to answer the queries raised in the report.
The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar after considering the report directed the State government to resolve the issues pointed out in the report. Court directed the government to overcome these deficiencies by next date of hearing and listed the matter on 19th February.
Court directed LAWDA to identify houseboats which are anchored illegally in the Dal Lake and forthwith stop their operation and remove them from the Lake.
On removal of encroachments/ un-authorized constructions by houseboat owners LAWDA was also directed to take immediate steps for removal of the illegal encroachment and constructions effected by the houseboat owners near the houseboats. The court further directed LAWDA to submit a report with photographs before and after the removal of encroachments before the next date of hearing.