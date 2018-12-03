HC asks Govt to file objections in PIL challenging JKPBA

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
High Court has directed government to file objection with regard to a fresh litigation challenging the Constitutional validity of Jammu & Kashmir Prevention of Beggary Act, 1960.
The division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sindhu Sharma granted four weeks time to the respondents to file objections.
Earlier, the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Suhail Rashid Bhat seeking staying the operation of the order dated 23 May 2018 passed by the District Magistrate, Srinagar banning begging in Srinagar.
The litigation challenges the Constitutional validity of Jammu & Kashmir Prevention of Beggary Act, 1960, the rules (Jammu & Kashmir or Beggary Rules, 1964) made under section 9 of the Act for being violate of Articles 14, 19, 20, 21 and 22 of the Constitution of India and setting aside the order of the District Magistrate, Srinagar.
The petitioner seeks that the J&K Prevention of Begging Act, 1970, be declared unconstitutional and violate of Articles 14, 15, 20 and 21 of the Constitution by the High Court. It also demands that the rules (Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Beggary Rules, 1964) made under section 9 of the act the J&K Prevention of Begging A, 1970, be declared unconstitutional by High Court.
The petitioner has submitted that on 23rd May 2018, the District Magistrate, Srinagar issued an order for effective implementation of the Begging Act in light of Srinagar being the summer capital, holding importance in the socio economic landscape and being prime tourist destination for domestic as well as foreign tourists.
“The authorities have not hesitated to use the Act as a weapon. The Act and the order of the District Magistrate, Srinagar to take beggars off the street, envisions public places as exclusionary, closed off to those who look poor. It is a sanitized vision of the public sphere, built upon keeping out the undesirables, those who are not like us,” the petitioner said.
The Begging Act and the order of the District Magistrate, Srinagar seeks to remove the presence of beggars from the public places “lest their presence embarrass the state in the eyes of domestic and foreigner tourists.”
It further states that the Begging Act encodes into law the vicious prejudice that recently saw a prominent institution putting up spikes outside its Mumbai branch, to deter rough sleeping, “Indeed, the Act and the order of the District Magistrate, Srinagar are the legislative equivalent of putting up spikes outside the premises to prevent rough sleeping.” The petition states that the Jammu & Kashmir Prevention of Beggary Act, 1960 criminalizes begging, “deems beggars not to be “good citizens”, empowers the police to arrest an individual without a warrant, gives magistrates the power to commit them to a “sick homes, beggars’ home or a children homes (hereinafter "Homes") for up to three years on the commission of the first "offence", and up to 10 years upon the second Offence.”
It states that the Act reflects a vicious logic, “first, there is the preamble "an act for preventing beggary and making beggars good citizens".
It further points out that "making beggars good citizens" makes it clear that the purpose of the Act is not simply to criminalize the act of begging, “but to target groups and communities whose patterns of life do not fit within so called "good citizens". The act presumes every beggar not to be a good citizen.” The petition states that the definition of "begging" The Act defines it to include "solicit or receiving alms, in a public place whether or not under any pretense" and "having no visible means of subsistence and wandering about or remaining in any public place in such condition or manner, as makes it likely that the person doing so exist soliciting or receiving alms." The petition reads that not only do these vague definitions give unchecked power to the police but they also reveal the prejudices underlying the law.
“The reference to no visible means of subsistence and wandering about punishes people for the crime of looking poor, but it also reflects the lawmakers' desire to erase from public spaces people who look or act differently, whose presence is perceived to be a bother abs a nuisance.”