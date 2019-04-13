HC asks Govt to examine declaring Dal Lake as eco-sensitive zone

April 13, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court Thursday directed government to examine possibility of formally declaring Dal Lake as an Eco Sensitive Zone under the provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The court directed Secretary of Department of Forest and Environment to place a report before the Committee of Experts (CoE) within four weeks.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Tashi Rabstan also directed State Government to formulate a proper policy for rehabilitation of Dal dwellers.

The bench also directed Surveyor General of India to examine all available maps, draw linkage to existing revenue maps and place a report regarding demarcation of boundary of the Dal Lake within four weeks.

The Court directed Surveyor General of India, to undertake survey of the Dal Lake in Srinagar and examine all available maps.

The court also directed Secretary Revenue to place all available maps and revenue maps available with the Surveyor General of India within one week.

It also directed Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) to submit an inventory of the land owned by it to the CoE as well as measures which would be undertaken to protect the same.

Secretary, Department of Tourism, was directed to examine the suggestions of the Committee of Experts for developing Dole Demb as a tourist centre.

“All measures suggested by the Committee of Experts in this regard shall be seriously examined and report submitted to the Committee of Experts,” the court said.

Department of Tourism as well as LAWDA have been directed to submit a report regarding unregistered houseboats on the Dal Lake and the manner in which they would be removed.

Court after examining the report of the Committee said that were three changes in the appointment of Vice Chairman LAWDA within last six months.

“The work being undertaken by LAWDA is of extremely serious nature and it needs continuity in leadership of experienced and sufficient seniority to enable control over not only the organization but also ability to interact with other Government departments,” the bench said.

“We would, therefore, request the Chief Secretary to look into the matter of appointment of Vice Chairman, LAWDA, who would be an officer of sufficient seniority and experience on a continuous tenure,” the court said.

The directions were passed after the court considered submissions made by Committee of Experts comprising Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, Dr Nivedita P Haran, Dr Mangu Singh, and MC Mehta, who appeared in person before the Court and made a detailed powerpoint presentation indicating suggestions and measures for saving Dal lake.

The court accepted the recommendations made by the Committee in its 5th Report and directed all the authorities to take prompt and expeditious steps to implement the same. Court listed the matter on May 15, 2019.

