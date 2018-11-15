HC asks GoI to regularize ASI’s casual labourers within 3 months

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Nov 14:
The High Court has directed the Government of India (GoI) to regularize within three months the services of casual labourers/ monument attendants of Archaeological Survey of India, who have completed 10-years of services here.
The single bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey while hearing the writ petition and contempt petition disposed of the case and directed the GoI to accord consideration to regularization of services of casual labourers from the date they have completed 10 years in service.
The GoI has been directed by the court to consider the release of pay scale in favour of the petitioners/casual labourers.
The petitioners through their counsel Advocate Zahoor A Shah submitted before the court that they have been working in two decades in the department of Archaeological Survey of India.
“On the strength of our continued service, we have approached the department for regularization of our services and accord of benefit of pay scale,” the petitioners stated.
They pleaded before the court that they should be considered for regularization and release of pay scale after rendering 28 years of service.
However, the counsel representing the respondent department, T M Shamsi submitted before the court that none of the petitioners were in the employment during 1993 as they were disengaged from casual employment with effect from October 16, 1992.
“It is stated that though the petitioners were engaged in 1990 but they were disengaged for two years and were not in the employment at the relevant point in time in 1992. The petitioners were re-engaged for casual work in the 1994 and are continuing since in the department,” the counsel said.
The petitioners through the counsel said they cannot be shown door or denied regularization of their services as they have attained the status of permanency in the department.
“The department remains in need of their services, which is evidenced by their continued service in the respondent department,” they said.
The petitioners had also filed an application in Central Administrative Tribunal, (CAT) Chandigarh Bench, seeking benefit from the scheme known as “Casual Labourers (Grant of Temporary Status and Regularization) Scheme of India 1993.
However, their application was rejected by the CAT on the ground that the petitioners were not fulfilling the basic requirement envisaged under Clause 4 of the scheme, “which required them to be in the employment as Casual Labourers on the date of commencement of the scheme that is 1993.”