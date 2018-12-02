HC asks GoI to file status report on GoI grants, schemes for specially-abled in JK

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Dec 1:
The High Court has directed Government of India (GoI) to file a status report regarding the Central grants, measures and schemes for the specially-abled persons of Jammu and Kashmir.
The division bench comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar while impleading Secretary to Government, Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment as party respondent directed him to inform the court about guidelines and policy framework to ensure equality and dignity to the specially-abled.
He was directed to file status report on the central grants, measures and schemes for the specially-abled persons of the State.
The court while hearing Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by Javed Ahmad Tak, directed that the directions be served upon the Chief Secretary, government of J&K for examination.
“The respondents shall file a status report which shall include the action taken by them on the issues flagged by us in the order dated September 172018. The action taken report shall be filed within six weeks from today,” the court said.
It directed that in case the action plan and status reports are not filed within the granted time, Principal Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, Government of J&K shall remain present in court on next date of hearing to be held on February 13, 2019.
The court observed that the litigation has raised issues with regard to the lack of educational facilities for visually impaired.
“It cannot be lost sight of the fact that the visual impairment is just one of the disabilities which has been recognized by the legislature. The Jammu and Kashmir Persons With Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1998 recognizes several disabilities including hearing and speech impairment, loco motor disability, etc. Additionally, there are persons with mental difficulties as well,” the court remarked.
The court further remarked that even with regard to visual impairment, the order dated 16th March, 2018 notes that approximately 3.61 lakh persons are suffering from various disabilities.
It stressed that this issue deserves to be examined on critical basis and action be taken expeditiously.
“The one critical aspect of the matter is to have a proper census of persons with disability and also disability audit taken all measures undertaken with regard to public buildings,” it said.
The court said the deficiency in facilities for education of differently-abled persons would also be rendering inconsequential employment reservations made to these persons.
“We expand the scope of our consideration to all disabilities and shall consider the steps taken by the respondents to ensure equality, dignity and necessary facilities to all disabilities,” the court said.
The respondents were also directed to place before this court an action plan with regard to undertaking “disability” audits of public buildings, which would include hospitals, bus stands, transport system, railway stations, airports, all government buildings, pavements, parks, etc.
