HC asks Dir SKIMS to file status report of State Cancer Institute

‘Include UC of funds released by GoI so far’
Syed RukayaSrinagar, Feb 19:
High Court on Tuesday asked the Director Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura to furnish a report stating therein the utilisation of funds granted by Government of India (GoI) for setting up of State Cancer Institute.
The direction came after a petitioner counsel Syed Musaib informed the Court that GoI on 21 May, 2015 has allocated an initial amount of Rs. 47.25 crore as the first installment for setting up of the institute.
He submitted before the court that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, GoI, under the Tertiary Cancer Centre Scheme of National Program for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases & Stroke (NPCDCS) had sanctioned 1.20 crore rupees for the setting up of State Cancer Institute.
“But after receiving the first installment in the year 2015, the authorities have utilized only Rs 74,45,0000 and the government has miserably failed to send a utilization certificate of 47.25 crore rupees to GoI for the release of the second installment,” the petitioner has said.
He said that out of the said utilized amount only an incomplete structure has been erected by the respondent institute, in which the basic space for Operation Theatres, Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplant Complex, Molecular Cancer Diagnostic Laboratory. Seminar Hall/Board Room is not even present.
The counsel also informed the Court that the lackadaisical approach of the respondent institutes has led to non-utilization of the requisite funds and also there is every possibility that no further funds could be procured from the central government as the said project was to be completed by March-2019.
For setting up of State Cancer Institute, GoI is spending 90% of the amount while the State government has to bear only 10% of the amount.
The counsel for the petitioner submitted that around 50 cancer patients are waiting for their surgeries but due to shortage of operation theatres assigned to the Department of Surgical Oncology, who are able to perform surgeries only twice a week, has lead to rise in the waiting list of the cancer patients, most of whom die in the waiting list for want of timely intervention.
“Patients either die in the waiting list as a result or cancer or end up doing irreparable damage to their bodies,” he said.
On the other hand, the State counsel submitted that the surgeries of cancer patients are taking place and patients are given the required treatment.
The division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magray and Justice Sanjeev Kumar after hearing the arguments directed the SKIMS Director to place a report before the Court with respect to utilization of funds and status of State Cancer Institute. The report is to be submitted within two weeks.
