HC allows renovation of sports centre at Nehru Park

April 28, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

The High Court has directed Jammu and Kashmir Lakes and Waterways Development Authority to allow the up-gradation and renovation of sports Centre at Nehru Park, Dal Lake, Srinagar, for the betterment of sports activities in the State.

The direction came in view of the application moved by Secretary J&K State Sports Council seeking permission for renovation of existing water sports Centre at Nehru Park, Dal Lake, Srinagar on account of damages suffered due to devastating floods of September, 2014.



The division bench of Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan while allowing the application directed LAWDA to consider the plea of State Sports Council by allowing renovation and up-gradation of existing Water Sports Centre at Nehru Park, Dal lake.

The application states that JKSSC has got the water sports Centre, approved from the Government of India under Prime Minister Development Program (PMDP) at a cost of Rs. 3.00 crores.

The application further states that on 8 August 2018, LAWDA intimated the Secretary that the proposed site falls within 200 meters from Dal Lake and they cannot consider the permission for up-gradation/renovation of existing water sports Centre in the said area.

It says that the sports structure at Nehru Park, Dal Lake, Srinagar, got damaged in the devastating floods of September, 2014, for which the funds have been placed at the disposal of the concerned authorities.

“But the applicants are not in a position to carry out the up-gradation and renovation of existing water sports Centre in view of restraint orders passed by the Court,” it says.

The application further states that renovation is required to carry out the sports activities smoothly and to provide better sports facilities to the players involved in water sports games.

It has been undertaken that Sports Council shall not carry out any construction in the water body within the meaning and contemplation of the order of the court but only upgrade/renovate the existing Water Sports Centre at Dal Lake, Nehru Park.

On previous hearing, Court had issued notice to respondents and had directed them to file objections.

“Despite notice, respondents have failed to file the objections,” Court remarked.