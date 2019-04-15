About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 15, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Hazratbal residents complain of contaminated drinking water

Will repair main supply line within two days: CE PHE

 Residents of Batpora area of Hazratbal are up in arms against the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department for failing to repair the main water supply lines in the locality, which according them gets mixed with the drainage water.
According to a group of locals there has been leakage in the water supply line of the area since past several weeks. “Ironically, the concerned department has failed to plug the leakage due to which drainage water is getting mixed with the drinking water,” they said.
Arsheed Iqbal, a local resident said the PHE department has failed to look into the issue as the area is facing acute shortage of potable water from the past 15 days.
“The water is yellowish in color and smell is emanating from it. The contaminated water has put lives of people in the area at risk,” Iqbal said adding that despite repeated pleas to the concerned authorities nothing has changed on the ground so far.
He said due to contaminated water supply many cases of gastroenteritis and other related infections have been reported in the area. But no one from the PHE department is bothered to look into the matter and resolve it, Iqbal alleged.
Another resident Mohammad Yousuf said people are being denied of drinking water. “We are drinking contaminated water since last three weeks but the PHE department is not in a mood to repair the supply line,” Yousuf said.
“Women have to fetch water from other localities in the area, which is a shame for the government who are dreaming of smart cities,” he further said.
The residents threatened to block Kashmir University road on Monday if the issue is not resolved by the concerned authorities on priority.
Chief Engineer PHE, Abdul Wahid told The Rising Kashmir that the department has deputed fresh team which will resolve the issue within two days.
“I have asked the concerned PHE officials to resolve the issue on fast track basis,” he said.

 

