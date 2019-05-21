Hawal massacre: Kashmir parts observe shutdown

May 21, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A shutdown is being observed in parts of Kashmir following a call from Hurriyat Conference (M) to pay tributes to the victims of Hawal massacre and Mirwaiz Kashmir, Moulana Muhammad Farooq and People’s Conference founder and Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Lone on their death anniversaries.

Shops and business establishments were closed in Srinagar while traffic is plying thin on roads in the city. Authorities have imposed restrictions in Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal areas.

Contingents of government forces have been also deployed on roads to maintain law and order. Reports of shutdown were also received from other parts of the valley.

Hurriyat Conference (M) has called for a complete shutdown Kashmir in memory of Mirwaiz Kashmir, Abdul Gani Lone and Hawal martyrs.

Mirwaiz Farooq, father of Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was killed by “unidentified gunmen” on May 21, 1990.

The day also witnessed a massacre of around 60 unarmed civilians and injuries to hundreds when CRPF men at Hawal locality of old Srinagar emptied their guns on a huge procession carrying the body of deceased Mirwaiz Farooq to Mirwaiz Manzil, Rajouri Kadal. On the same day in 2002, Abdul Gani Lone along with his guard were killed by unknown gunmen during a rally on 12th death anniversary of Mirwaiz Farooq at Eidgah here.

