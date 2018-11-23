Havells launches water purifier in Srinagar

Water purifier performs consistently across various geographies.
Water purifier performs consistently across various geographies.
Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Nov 23:
Havells India Limited on Friday unveiled a number of unique water purifiers, which can handle new age pollutants.
These purifiers keep the pH balance in water and add different essential minerals and trace elements lost during the reverse osmosis (RO) process.
Vice President Havells India Limited, Shashank Shrivastav, said they are happy to enter the water purification segment with these first water purifiers of its kind.
“With only 1 percent of the country covered, this is a product that is extremely poorly penetrated and much needed, our products address the needs of consumers and we aim to gain at least 10 percent market share over the next 3 to 4 years,” Shrivastav in a press conference here.
According to data compiled by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP), approximately 74 percent of drinking water samples collected from different sources in Kashmir have been contaminated with microbes.
Contamination according to the data includes bacteria and other organisms that cause gastroenteritis, typhoid and acute diarrheal diseases.
“Havells range of water purifiers is intended to keep Indian consumers and changing water conditions in mind, in particular new age pollutants such as pesticides and industrial waste,” Havells vice president said.
He said these machines can detect the quality of the input water automatically and provide safe and healthy water.
“We trust consumers would love this attractive and technologically superior offer from us,” Shrivastav said.
He said the product also offers a variety of advanced consumer convenience features such as programmable multi-fill options, a feather touch consumer interface, performance alerts and preventive maintenance, operations and cartridge life. The range consists of six product variants, priced between Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 23,999.
“Most minerals are lost during the usual reverse osmosis (RO) process by removing impurities and total dissolved solids (TDS). In many cases this leads to a drop in water's pH. This low pH makes water acidic and thus harms the human body. The first indication is bitter taste. Many competing brands correct with a bypass of RO water, exposing consumers to the risk of different chemicals and heavy metals,” He said.
Havells vice president said that the Havells Water Purifiers are intelligently designed to purify water by 100 percent RO and UV purification, maintain healthy pH levels and strengthen it by means of a special cartridge with the necessary natural minerals, thus providing safe and healthy water.
“The double UV purification ensures that water is kept fresh and safe even during the long storage of water in the purifiers at all times. Revitalizer makes water biologically active in these purifiers, improves moisture absorption and easy absorption in the body,” he said.
Shrivastav these products have an intelligent user interface and a purification monitoring system called ' iProtect,' which monitors the purification process constantly and ensures safe water and safe water.
Havells water purifiers would be phased in through its sales and distribution network throughout Jammu and Kashmir.
The company has also created a dedicated after-sales ecosystem. Service technicians were trained for the in-house technology developed and would provide service in all parts of the country. Customers could reach the Havells toll - free helpline, which is served in 9 different languages.