Have started to reactivate VDCs, set up police posts in sensitive areas of Jammu division: DGP

June 03, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Sunday said that police have started to reactivate Village Defense Committees (VDCs) and setting up of police pickets in the sensitive areas where they fear “anti-national or anti-social elements can disrupt peace”.

He said that police are trying to dominate areas where the force has less presence or activity.

He, as per reports, said this as he visited remote areas of Udhampur district and Kathua district to review security situation after a militancy-related incident in Kishtwar recently, and arrest of three suspected persons by the Army in Parmandal Morh.

DGP Dilbagh Singh accompanied by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) GS Sinha visited Dudu, and Basantgarh areas of Udhampur and Bani-Basohli areas of Kathua district.

During his visit, the DGP and IGP interacted with the police personnel in order to review the situation of the remote areas to keep check on the anti-national elements.

“We have visited Dudu, Basantgarh (Udhampur), and Bani-Basohli of Kathua district and held interaction with the police force personnel,” said the DGP Dilbagh Singh, while speaking to media in Kathua.

“These areas have been peaceful despite attempts by the enemy to create disturbance. We have reviewed the situation and accordingly, corrective measure - for safety and to ensure peace - will be taken in the needed areas,” he added.

Referring to upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the DGP hoped that this time more pilgrims will come to Jammu and Kashmir in comparison to last year.

“For pilgrims of Amarnath, we have made needed arrangements with the deployment of security forces in needed areas,” he added. Pertinently, a police team was ambushed by a militant group in Kishtwar district where two Special Police Officers wounded, while the militants fled from the forests.