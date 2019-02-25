Have sought adjournment on Art 35-A: Govt

‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’
Yawar HussainJammu, Feb 24:
The government Sunday said it had sought adjournment on Article 35-A case, which is scheduled to be taken up next week by the Supreme Court.
Addressing a news conference here, government’s spokesman and Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring, Rohit Kansal said, “The State government has sought adjournment in the case. Our February 11 letter is in the public domain.”
Article 35-A is a constitutional provision that defines special privileges enjoyed by permanent residents of Jammu Kashmir in matters related to employment, acquisition of immovable property, settlements and scholarships while Article 370 accords a special autonomous status to the State.
The petition challenging Article 35-A of the constitution had been filed in the apex court by a little-known RSS-backed think-tank ‘Jammu Kashmir Study Centre’.
The government also appealed people not to pay heed to rumours being spread to disrupt law and order in the Valley.
“During the past few days, several rumours are in circulation and panic messages are being disseminated and most of these are based on unsubstantiated or exaggerated pieces of information,” Kansal said.
He said a few organisations and political parties had reacted to these rumours, leading to chaos panic in the Valley.
Kansal said the rationing of petrol and gas along with taking stock of essential supplies was done because the Srinagar-Jammu highway had been closed for some days.
He said the deployment of extra paramilitary force companies was purely for upcoming general elections.
Kansal said during last year’s local bodies polls, a huge number of paramilitary forces had to be deployed even though they were conducted in 13 phases.
“Now we all know general elections are a bigger exercise and the deployment of BSF in Srinagar is a call of the security agencies who deal with these things,” he said.
About the attacks on Kashmiri students and employees living in different Indian states, Kansal said the government had in November last year appointed seven liaison officers to look into the issue faced by Kashmiris living outside.
“In the aftermath of Pulwama attack, these liaison officers and Resident Commissioner Delhi have received more than 1000 distress calls. Scores of students were moved to safer accommodations and many were brought back to the Valley by the government,” he said.
Kansal said the government had also established 24X7 help lines at the offices of all District Commissioner in the Valley along with a helpline in Divisional Commissioner Kashmir's office for students studying outside the sState.
He said the respective state government's and college authorities where Kashmiri people are either living or studying are in sync with the J&K government.
On the well being of jailed separatist leader Shabir Shah, Kansal requested everyone not to pay heed to rumours and not to spread them.