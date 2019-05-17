About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 17, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Have seen bureaucrats kneeling before politicians: Faesal

Former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal Thursday said during his tenure in government administration, he saw bureaucrats kneel before politicians in the matters of policy decisions.
Talking to a gathering at the launch of a book, ‘Not Just a Civil Servant’ written by former bureaucrat Anil Swarup, Faesal said the reason he quit IAS and joined politics was to change the “eco system” under which the bureaucracy works in Jammu Kashmir.
“I have seen bureaucrats kneeling before the politicians, struggling with the system. My decision to quit bureaucracy and join politics was to change this eco-system,” he said.
Faesal had resigned from civil services job in January this year to protest the unabated killings in Kashmir and marginalisation of Indian Muslims.
In March, he launched his own political party Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM).
As a bureaucrat one has to plead before the politicians to get a signature on a particular policy, Faesal said.
“It is a minister who has no knowledge about things who decides policies. And as a bureaucrat, you have to work under them,” he said.
Targeting the incumbent government, Faesal, the 2010 batch UPSC topper, said despite being under the Governor’s administration, there was an absence of developments in the State.
“Usually the Governor’s rule means the rule of the bureaucracy. The development should be at the peak at this time but still we see a sort of absence of development,” he said. “It’s so because it was politicians who call the shots?”
However, Faesal said he thoroughly enjoyed his tenure in the bureaucracy and had a great learning experience while working in the state administration.
JKPM is currently preparing to contest the upcoming State Assembly polls.
Faesal would be contesting from Lolab constituency.

 

