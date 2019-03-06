Have roped in best legal team to defend Art 35 A, 370: Sagar

March 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference asserted that the party has roped in the best legal team to defend Art 35 A and Art 370 in the Supreme Court of India saying that party will leave no stone unturned to protect and defend states special status in and outside the courts.

The NC spokesperson said that addressing a meet of party functionaries and legal luminaries here at party’s headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar said that the party has roped in a battery of legal experts and lawyers led by an internationally reputed lawyer to plead the case in the Apex Court. “Party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah is personally overseeing the efforts of the party’s legal team. Art 370 and Art 35A are the articles of faith for us. The party will be putting up a strong front in the Supreme Court for the defense of our unique status as enshrined in the constitution of India,” adding, “The unrelenting attacks on our identity by forces inimical to states unity and uniqueness has regrettably plunged people of the state into anxiety. The issue is important to us as it defines our very survival.”

He further added, “In one way or the other, the forces which are inimical to our special status are contriving to made incursions into the rights of the people of the state as guaranteed by the constitution of India. However, our party with the active participation of the people will trounce any such attempt as are contrived to dilute our identity.”

Speaking on the occasion provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said, “The special provisions guarding the unique status of the state have always been scorn in the eye of BJP and other right-wing affiliated groups. Art 35-A and Art 370 are the expressions of our unique identity within the union of India. Any attempt to fiddle with them will prove detrimental to the stability and integrity of India.”

Meanwhile, the functionaries present in the meet paid glowing tributes of late Mirwaiz Muhammad Yasin Hamdani on his annual death anniversary observance day. Party general secretary and provincial president highlighted the role played by the late Mirwaiz Hamdani in the struggle against the autocratic rule of Maharaja.