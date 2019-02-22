Have made elaborate arrangements for stranded passengers: Ramban admin

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, FEBRUARY 21:
The District Administration Ramban has made elaborate arrangements for convenience of the stranded passengers at various places on from Chanderkot to Banihal, an official claimed.
As per an official, this was informed by District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, who is personally monitoring the arrangements being extended by the administration to the stranded passengers besides road clearance operations.
SSP, Anita Sharma, SSP Traffic, JS Johar, ADC, Dr. Basharat Hussein, ACR, Harbans Lal and concerned officers of civil and police administration accompanied the DDC.
Due to unprecedented rain fall since the past few days a number of passengers have been stranded at Banihal, Ramsoo, Digdol, Chanderkot and Ramban.
The district administration is ensuring all possible facilities to these stranded passengers including accommodation, food, heating arrangements and medicines in coordination with locals, NGOs and PRIs.
The DDC directed the SDMs and Tehsildars to provide adequate facilities to passengers in all shelter sheds established by the district administration at various locations in schools, community centers, community halls, in the houses of locals besides ensuring their safety and security.
DDC advised the people to avoid travelling on roads during inclement weather besides asking them to start their journey on highway only after confirming the status of the road from traffic police control room.