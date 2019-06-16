Have busted 'Shuara-e-Zindan' inside jails: JK Police

June 16, 2019 | Agencies

Officials of Jammu and Kashmir Police said it has busted 'Shuara-e-Zindan' (supreme council for jail), a term used by militants for governance inside prisons, and restored the prison manual completely.



"A complete analysis of the prisoners was carried out and the message was loud and clear that the hold of militants inside the prison needs to be broken and rule of law needs to be implemented," says Dilbagh Singh, who recently relinquished the post of Director General of Prisons.



However, he did not elaborate further on the measures carried out and said "we have only ensured that hardened militants and separatists are segregated from those who are first-timers and have a scope of improvement."



However, the officials in the state prison department said after Singh took charge, raids and searches were carried out regularly and hardcore militants were shifted to other jails in Jammu and Udhampur.



Two cases were registered at Rainawari police station which includes the one where militants were operating "Shaura-e-Zindan" inside the jail which used to decide allotment of barracks and other amenities to the prisoners, the officials said.