Hassan’s demise condoled

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir has also expressed profound grief over the passing away of Haji Ghulam Hassan Mir, Chairman and founder Hassan Road Construction Co Pvt Ltd and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

In his condolence message Mir offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Haji Gulam Hassan Dar and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. Meanwhile, former Finance Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of noted businessman and philanthropist Ghulam Hassan Mir of Athwajan, Panthachowk.

In his condolence message issued here, Bukhari who is outside the State, described Mir’s demise as a huge loss for the bereaved family, its friends and associates.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, the former finance minister prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to it to face this difficult time of grief.

“I personally knew Late Mir sahib very closely. He had not only carved a niche in the business establishment but was equally known for his humility among his friends and associates,” Bukhari observed.

JKLF (H) Chairman Javaid Ahmad Mir also expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Haji Ghulam Hassan Mir, Head Of The Hassan Constructions Company Of Pantha Chowk Srinagar.



