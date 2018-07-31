Hasrat Gadda’s book on Qadir Darwesh released

Srinagar, July 30:
Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) today released a book Qadir Darwesh written by G R Hasrat Gadda at an impressive function held at central office Lal Mandi.
The function was attended by several intellectuals, writers and cultural activists from different parts of the state.
Speaking on the occasion, eminent and writer and broadcaster Mr Abdul Ahad Farhad gave a brief overview of the relevance of book in the present context. He said that it would serve as a good referral to the writers as well as researchers on Kashmiri history and literature.
Secretary cultural academy Dr Aziz Hajni while speaking on the occasion also underlined the importance of undertaking research-oriented books which would provide insight in the work of poets, writers and literary persons who have penned down their perspectives of various events as well as the socio-economic milieu of those times.
Moulana Showket Hussain Keng also spoke on the occasion and gave a brief sketch of the life and times of Ghulam Qadir Darwesh Qadri.
Speaking on the occasion Hasrat Gadda highlighted the importance of penning down the contributions and works of eminent literary figures who have contributed in the literary wealth of state and relating them to the present times.