Haryana man found dead in north Kashmir's Uri

Published at February 05, 2019 10:59 AM 0Comment(s)1206views


Srinagar

Police on Tuesday recovered body of a non-local under mysterious conditions from Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that some locals spotted the body near Sumo stand in Uri today early morning and accordingly informed the concerned police station.

Soon a police team reached on the spot and recovered the body which was taken to a local health facility for legal medico formalities, they said.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Mohinder Pal Singh of Haryana.

The deceased apparently was a "mentally unsound" and was putting up at Uri in a tin shed from last 04 years, the officer said.

"A case under 174 CrPc has been registered and further investigations in this regard has been initiated to ascertain the cause of death, the officer said. (GNS)

