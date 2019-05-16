Haryana girl shines in Nursing Result at Aryans

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Pooja Verma (Kalka), Haryana of GNM 2nd Year of Aryans Institute of Nursing, Rajpura Near Chandigarh bagged 1st position by scoring 71% marks in the final examinations conducted by Punjab Nurses Registration Council (PNRC).

Other 2 Students namely Riya (Rajpura), Punjab bagged 2nd position by scoring 67.71% while Manisha (Chandigarh), bagged 3rd position by scoring 67.14% in GNM course.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group congratulated the students and faculty for the continuous efforts and hard work done. Kataria said that apart from regular academics, extracurricular activities like workshops, seminars, community and clinical postings on nursing are also being organized time to time to enhance the skills and knowledge of the students.

It is to be mentioned that Aryans Institute of Nursing is running GNM (3 Years) and ANM (2 Years Course) approved by Indian Nursing Council (INC), New Delhi and Affiliated to Punjab Nurses Registration Council PNRC, Mohali. The course focuses on the study of health care of various individuals. Students are also trained on how to take care of equipment, setting up of Operation Theater, provide medication timely to patient and maintenance of records etc.

Admissions at Aryans Institute of Nursing in GNM and ANM course have already been started for 2019-20 session. In nursing, Aryans have 40 seats in GNM Course and 20 seats in ANM Course. Most of the students after doing GNM Course migrate to other countries like Canada, Australia, New Zealand etc and get very good remuneration in these Countries.