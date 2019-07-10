Harmukh Adventurers climb Sunset Peak

July 10, 2019 | Risinng Kashmir News

Harmukh Adventurers on Sunday sumitted Sunset Peak also Known as Romesh Thong with a peak elevation of 4,741 metres (15,548 ft) on

This is the 4th trek to this peak. The first accent to this peak was done by Dr Arthur Neve, Dr Ernest Neve (Brothers) in 1901.

The first ascent to this peak was led by Mr. Mohamad Ashraf around in 1970s. The 3rd successful climb to this peak was conducted by Alpine Adventurers led by Adil Shah in July 2017. Since then no documented summits have been recorded.

The team of 12 members led by Danish Dhaar and Wajid Sami under the supervision of Manzoor Mir left for this expedition on 5 July 2019.

The other members inlcude Abid Kharadi, Rameez Dar, Muzaffar, Amir Lateef, Sajid Khan, Burhan Nazir , Ajaz Ahmad, Owais Dar and Rizza Alee.

Notably, Rizza made unsuccessful attempted to summit mount Everest this year.

The peak is scaled through Valley’s known tourist resort Yusmarg. Basecamp (C1) was set up at (Danizeb) 3590m and the Advance Base camp (C2) at (Kachgul) 3847m just below the Rumshi Glacier.

On 7 July,the team left the advance base camp at 3:00 am and traversed the unending snowfields of Rumshi Glacier before climbing upto the shoulder.

The team also sighted a black bear at 4100m and a markhor at 4400m. The team made a final push at 7 am and reached the summit at 08:00am.

Members were able to see four alpine lakes as well which lie in the vicinity of this peak.

From Summit, it offers a beautiful panoramic view of the surrounding mountains of Pirpanjal including Sheene Myean and the neighboring Tattakoti.

Members were also able to locate Nanagaparbat, Mont Nun, Mt Kun, Mt Kolahoi, Mt Haramukh, Bramha Sakli peaks etc.

Sunset is believed to be the highest peak in the Pir Panjal range that borders the vale of Kashmir from the West. It is one more feather to the Harmukh Adventurers cap.