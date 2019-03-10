Harmony between natural science and Islamic science

March 10, 2019 | Binish Qadri

Modernity is beyond what is seen and observed for it does not modestly represent the world in a contemporaneous manner, nonetheless a definite kind of creation with explicit physiognomies that delimit newness, technological advancements, innovation, and modernism in the real sagacity.

In contemporary times, we find large parts of the Islamic world that are not modem from any angle. The terms Muslim world and Islamic world commonly refer to the Islamic community, consisting of all those who adhere to the religion of Islam or to societies where Islam is practiced (John, 2009) which in no way means that science and logic are detached.

For that reason, the dawn of the Islamic World does not mean that this part of the world has not become modern or doesn’t follow modernity and innovations.

In addition, the genesis of the Modem World does not mean that the entire world has become modern. It only means that a particular type of social and political development began to take place in the world some five centuries ago which largely depends upon the socio-economic and political conditions of the world.

There can never be a mechanical model of the modern world which could be applied upon every economy universally. Every economy needs to explore its own mixture of factors, socio-economic and political factors that make it modern.

In the present day, historical perceptions on the postmodern art and culture development (postmodernism) and the society in postmodern times (postmodernity) can be best labeled as two canopy expressions for processes involved in a continuing dialectical correlation the outcome of which is the progressing culture of the contemporary world (Nilges, 2015).

In post-modernity era, on both scholarly and mystical levels, Islam and Muslims in an era of globalization are facing challenges in a swarm like clusters. Remaining at the backdrop in modelling, Islam unquestionably proposes a storyline to the world with about two billion admirers across the globe.

On virtual and practical grounds in almost all contemporary Muslim societies, on the one hand, there is the impulse to keep an eye on the Islamic code of belief and live in harmony with its point of view and moral standards, and on another hand, there is colossal gravity towards integrating science and technology in teaching-learning strategies in order to hitch them to the benefit at both micro and macro level.

As they can neither open-handedly and magnanimously upkeep the secular and materialistic scientific temper, nor the long-standing religious and mystical philosophies there is a dichotomy, for instance, many would perceive and appreciate it to be out of the box with the demands of globalization, privatization, liberalization, modernity, and science.

Therefore, the need of the hour is to bring a good connection between Islam and science which is possible when we understand the basics of both.

In the Middle Ages, Islamic way of life and thinking did not with stand the ontological comparative analysis between matter and spirituality having subliminal attributes.

This is a more convincing and demonstrative construal of reality which is not everyone’s cup of tea to comprehend and is a more artistic view of reality than is accepted and tolerated by modern tenets of science and logic.

The Europeans were following snail’s pace to identify and diagnose the Islamic cause of their scientific temper which is analogous with Muslims who were very slow to captivate the Quranic knowledge on natural sciences and the methods used in science.

There is no denying the fact that when it comes to scientific advancements in western countries, Islam and Muslim varsities have a significant role to play.

The introduction of scientific temper by the world in general and west, in particular, has its source in the civilized sciences in general and Arabic sciences in particular.

Henceforth, we must not neglect them when the acquisition of scientific education, scientific training, and scientific research are concerned.

Tail piece

The light of the cognizance is civilized sciences as rightly pointed out by Bediüzzaman Said Nursi. Islam is the light of integrity which comes out of Islamic and Arabic sciences.

Settlement and understanding of both natural sciences and Islamic and Arabic sciences establishes and strengthens truth and conviction. The research, scientific temper, knowledge, and skills develop further with the good connection between the two.

When natural sciences and Islamic sciences are disconnected, from the former fallacy, delusion, misconception, and superstition is born, on the other hand from the latter corruption, disbelief, cynicism, and skepticism is born.

The world is recognizing and should continue to recognize that natural science, scientific temper and scientific essence characterize the most noteworthy contribution of Muslim thought and Islamic philosophy to the European life and culture.