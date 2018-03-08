Harinder chairs BJP State Minority Morcha meeting, discusses future programs

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 07:
BJP State Minority Morcha led by its State President Mohd. Sadiq Khan Wednesday conducted a meeting at the Party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar to review the ongoing party programmes undertaken by the Morcha activists and discuss the forthcoming programmes. The meeting attended by Morcha state team, presidents from all district, was chaired by BJP State General Secretary Harinder Gupta accompanied by BJP State Secretary Sanjay Baru, State All Cell In-charge Varinderjit Singh and State Additional Treasurer Arvind Gupta.
Meeting especially witnessed the detailed discussions regarding the forthcoming visit of National President BJP Minority Morcha, Abdul Ansari along with Morcha National Secretary S. M. Akram to the state of Jammu & Kashmir on 12th of March 2018.
Harinder Gupta, while speaking on the occasion threw light on the organizational matters especially concerned to the Morcha. He emphasized that Morcha constitutes an important organ of the party. He said that Morcha activists ensure the reach of the party schemes and programs to the targeted population. Morcha members act as eyes and ears of the party in all the issues concerning the communities for which the particular Morcha is formulated.
Gupta also directed the Minority Morcha office bearers of the state as well as district to mobilize the cadre and made the visit of National President a grant success. He called upon all the Morcha activists to make full use of the visit by senior leader by taking out important lessons from him regarding organizational working.
Sanjay Baru called upon the Morcha members to work in hand and hand with the senior party leaders. He said that the efficient working by the Morcha members will ensure justice to the particular communities as well as the extension of party activities in every section of society. He also prompted Morcha members to review the preparations threadbare regarding forthcoming state visit by Morcha National President.
Khan threw light on the Morcha working and enumerated various forthcoming party programs for the Morcha. He asked all the district president of the state to ensure the participation of the public belonging to religious minorities in the meeting to be held at party office. He further said that the problems being face by the Minorities in the state of J&K needs to be brought to the notice of the National President and the welfare schemes launched by the BJP government at the centre are to be disseminated among the minority people so that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the target population. Morcha State General Secretary Gurdyal Singh Bali conducted the proceedings of the meeting.
Haji Taj Khan, Harpal Singh, Randhir Singh Bali, Asad Malick, Charan Singh, Chanan singh, Javed Rana, Dara Singh, Fauja Singh and others were the prominent Morcha members who attended the meeting.
