Hardik sentenced 2 years imprisonment

AgenciesNew Delhi
A local court in Gujarat on Wednesday pronounced two years imprisonment to Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel for inciting violence during a protest rally in 2015.
Patel was sentenced to two years jail by the Visnagar court today.
Along with Patel, his two aides Lalji Patel and AK Patel were also awarded two years imprisonment. All three of them have been awarded a penalty of Rs 50,000 each.
Patel was also held accused for vandalising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Rushikesh Patel's office in Visnagar during the protests.
Cases were registered against 17 others also.
Hardik Patel was booked with sedition charges in October 2015 over his provocative remarks where he had asked his supporters to kill policemen rather than commit suicide for the cause of reservation.
Patel was arrested and imprisoned in a jail in Surat after he led a huge revolt of the Patidar community against the ruling BJP Government in the state.
Patel’s arrest was followed by large-scale arson and violence by his supporters in some towns in the state.