Hardcore criminal arrested in Jammu, booked under PSA

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
A man, listed as an accused in several cases, including murder, was arrested and booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) here, police said on Sunday.
Pankaj Singh of R S Pura sub-division is lodged at the central jail in Kot Bhalwal on a warrant issued by the Jammu district magistrate, a police spokesman said.
He said a dossier was prepared against the history-sheeter and submitted to the district magistrate who granted the order to detain Singh under the PSA on Friday.
The warrant was executed on Saturday, he said.
Singh, a hardcore criminal, was involved in nine criminal cases registered at various police stations, including Miran Sahib and Bishnah in Jammu and Hira Nagar in Kathua district, the spokesman said.
"The cases are related to murder, attempt to murder, snatching and illegal possession of arms," he said.