Hard work secret to success: Advisor Ganai

June 23, 2019 |

Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai today urged the students to work hard for achieving competitive excellence as there is no shortcut to success.

He urged them to focus on conceptual clearance and knowledge-based learning outcomes as these are the only educational tools vital for attaining excellence in diverse fields.

The Advisor was speaking at a function organized by Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sopore in connection with Centenary celebration of the Institute.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo, Director School Education Kashmir, M Y Malik, Chief Education Officer, G M Lone, various district and sectoral officers, civil society members, representatives of various social and trade organizations and a large gathering of students were present on the occasion.

Advisor Ganai said that imparting qualitative education to the students is the only way out to enable them to compete on state, national and other levels. He asked the students to remain proactive and acquire knowledge of science, arts, information technology and other fields with utmost zeal and dedication. He further said that nations can't progress unless its educational mechanism is strengthened at the grass root level.

Complimenting the school authorities for organizing the function, the Advisor said that the institute has established a glorious tradition in the educational field and achieved milestones in Women’s education. Meanwhile, Advisor announces Rs 1.17 crore for the infrastructural development of the school, besides reiterating its commitment to developing infrastructure in other educational institutions of the district.

