Hard measures can only contain K-problem, can’t resolve it: Sajad

July 26, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

‘Delhi will never agree on third party mediation’

Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone Thursday said that hard measures adopted by Government of India (GoI) can only contain Kashmir problem but cannot resolve it.

Talking to media after welcoming new entrants into the party including Mushtaq Ahmed Ganai, former NC constituency Incharge from Charar-e-Sharif, Lone said no dispute in the world was solved without a dialogue.

“Hard measures can only contain a problem. It can’t resolve it. And containment doesn’t mean that the disease is cured. It will still be there,” he said.

The PC chairman said New Delhi would never agree on third party mediation to resolve Kashmir, even though he wishes it could happen.

“Kashmir is an International dispute. But we all know Delhi’s position. They will never agree to include a third party to resolve it. But I wish it happens. It will be a God’s blessing,” he said.

Lone said the best way to resolve Kashmir dispute is to allow a third party intervention in which both India and Pakistan should sit together and find a way out.

“Rather than communicating to each through violence, the best civilized way is to sit across the table and sorted it out,” he said.

Earlier, addressing his party workers, Lone criticised his political opponents for weakening Jammu and Kashmir economically and politically.

Her also criticised newly elected MPs of National Conference for not standing up for people of Kashmir in the parliament.

“Kashmir is going through testing times at the moment. We want to ask the NC where on earth are their MPs. Why are they not standing up for people of Kashmir. Why are they scared and not speaking up on the state of affairs in Kashmir at the moment,” he said.