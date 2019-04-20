Hard Lesson: Headless schools hamper education in frontier Kupwara district

April 20, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

‘More than 650 posts lying vacant in several institutions’

In frontier district Kupwara, the academics in several government-run-schools are getting hampered badly due to lackadaisical approach of Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) as more than 650 posts are lying vacant in different institutions.

Sources told Rising Kashmir that the majority of the Government Higher Secondary Schools (GHSS) in the district are headless.

“In at least 23 GHSS, there is no principal posted, and the SED have given additional charges to the teachers or masters to lead the institution,” he said.

Sources also said that apart from the 23 posts of principals which are lying vacant in the district, the department has also failed to fill the 235 posts of lecturers.

He said these lecturer posts are mainly lying vacant in government High and Higher Secondary which is badly affecting the academics—thus leaving the students career at risk.

Pertinently, in the recent Higher Secondary Part Two– Annual-2018 (Regular) examination, only 44.09 percent students of Kupwara district qualify the examinations.

The government-run-schools in Kupwara district are also short of 365 masters in different schools.

Locals informed Rising Kashmir that in many government schools no form teacher is posted.

They also alleged that in some schools, specific subject teacher is not available which was badly affecting their studies.

Till January 2019, at least five essential posts of Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) were also lying vacant in the district and till now the SED filled three among them leaving two others still vacant.

Besides, the vacant posts, nearly half a dozen staff in different schools have also retired; those posts are also yet to be filled by the department.

Earlier, Rising Kashmir published news of vacant posts in Department of School Education, in which 9474 posts were lying vacant in the department including essential posts of Chief Education Officers (CEO’s) and ZEO’s.

Chief Education Officer Kupwara, Muhammad Shafi War admitted that these posts were vacant. He said, “Most of the Principal posts are lying vacant in the schools which were upgraded from High School to Higher secondary schools.” “Once the promotion of teachers and masters will be done, automatically vacant posts will be filled,” War said.