Haq urges India, Pak to end hostility

Rising Kashmir NewsBaramulla:
Minister for Rural Development, Panchyati Raj, Law and Justice, Abdul Haq Sunday expressed concern over the immense miseries being faced by the people in forward areas due to recurrent cross-LoC shelling.
Minister said this during his visit to Uri to assess the situation owing to frequent shelling in the area forcing many families to migrate.
Talking to media, Minister said the people of valley especially those living near the LoC and International Border were the worst victims of cross-border shelling.
He urged both the countries to end hostility for the sake of the human lives and start a sustainable dialogue to resolve issues.
Earlier, Minister visited Government Higher Secondary School Uri where several families are putting up who have migrated owing to shelling along LoC.
He was accompanied by DC Baramulla and SSP Baramulla and other senior officers of the civil administration and Police.
The minister directed the officers to make necessary arrangements for the migrants and provide every facility to them during their stay in the camps.
He assured the families that government will take every possible step for the safety and security of the civilians.
On the occasion, SDM Uri, Dr Sagar D Doifode apprised about the situation and also informed him about the steps being taken to provide various facilities to the migrants in relief camps.
He said a free medical camp was established at the make-shift camp so that medicare facilities are made available round-the-clock.
Moreover, a helpline with the telephone numbers 9419006345, 9596233620, 9797047634 and 9596459765 has also been established to avail assistance in case of any eventuality.
