Haq posted as CEO Gulmarg Development Authority

Jammu and Kashmir government ordered transfers in the administration.
“In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect,” said a government order.
According to a Government Order No.894-GAD of 2019, Mr. Inam-ul-Haq Sidiqui, KAS, Additional Secretary in the J&K Government Grievance Cell, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg.
