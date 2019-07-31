Haq posted as CEO Gulmarg Development Authority

July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir government ordered transfers in the administration.

“In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect,” said a government order.

According to a Government Order No.894-GAD of 2019, Mr. Inam-ul-Haq Sidiqui, KAS, Additional Secretary in the J&K Government Grievance Cell, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg.