Haq Khan fumes over withdrawal of security personnel

Published at January 07, 2019 12:11 AM 0Comment(s)204views

Will look into matter: ADGP security


Srinagar:

Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister Abdul Haq Khan has expressed his dismay over the withdrawal of house guards at his Church Lane residence and wanted to know from the government the reasons for withdrawal of house guards keeping in view the vulnerable security scenario in Kashmir valley.
Talking to Kashmir News Service, (KNS), Abdul Haq Khan said, “I was surprised to know about the withdrawal of house guards from my Church Lane residence keeping in view the present vulnerable security scenario in Kashmir valley. I am a two time former MLA and a former minister but the government has withdrawn house guards from my Church Lane residence putting my security at risk.” When contacted ADGP security Munir Ahmad Khan said, “We will look into the matter if former minister Abdul Haq Khan formally informs us.”

 

