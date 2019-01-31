Haq calls on Sharma, demands commissioning of Lolab power projects

Srinagar, Jan 30:
Expressing serious concern over the non-commissioning of the two power project in Lolab area of North Kashmir, former minister and PDP General Secretary Abdul Haq Khan on Wednesday urged the government to expedite the work on the projects that have so far gone into limbo.
Khan, as per the party spokesman called on Advisor Sharma in the state capital and discussed in detail the hardships being faced by the people in Lolab due to the dearth in electricity and how the non-commissioning of the two vital power houses at Bonaar Lolab and Machil Kalavus are adding to the woes of local inhabitants.
Khan told Advisor Sharma that the commissioning of these power projects could go in a long way in addressing the power woes of the people and could play a significant role in the overall development of Lolab.
Khan also expressed dismay over the non- distribution of Solar lights that he earlier had sanctioned out of his CDF worth 1.5 crore rupees to those areas of Lolab which are facing the dearth of electricity. He said that besides those areas which till date are unnelectrified, he had sanctioned the solar lights to the religious place as well so that the people could heave a sigh of relief at large. However, according to him, there has been no forward movement and that the solar lights are yet to be distributed to the deserving lot.
Khan during his meeting with the Advisor underscored the need for the immediate distribution of these solar lights so that the areas no longer are compelled to reel under darkness.