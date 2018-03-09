Haq bats for resumption of Indo-Pak talks

Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara, March 8:
Senior PDP leader and Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and Law & Justice, Abdul Haq khan today said the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is committed to ensure peace in the state and that sought public support to ensure peaceful atmosphere.
While addressing various public gatherings in Lolab, Haq hailed the efforts of Mehbooba to ensure peace and development in the state and said talks between India and Pakistan would ensure peace in the state.
He said dialogue is the only solution to unresolved issues and that violence would further deteriorate the situation instead of solving it.
While strongly batting for resumption of peace and reconciliation process between two nuclear armed countries, the minister said violence favours none as people on both sides are getting killed. “People of the state are worst sufferers in the conflict between the two countries.”
He said people of Jammu and Kashmir especially living along the borders demand both the governments to initiate the dialogue process so that peace is restored along the borders
Earlier, the minister visited Daradpora and Warnow areas of Lolab to meet the families of three persons --- Bashir Ahmad Ganaie, Ghulam Mohammad Lone and Altaf Ahmad Mir who were killed in an avalanche last week.
He also took stock of various ongoing works in Lolab constituency and inspected various developmental projects like road connectivity, bridges and other projects being executed under different schemes.
He directed the officials of JKPCC, R&B, PMGSY and concerned authorities for timely completion of ongoing developmental projects.
The minister also inspected progress of work on Khatanpora bridge constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 6.23 crore by JKPCC.
He said that enhancing connectivity and bridging distances is the priority of the present dispensation.
The Minister said that work on Bandipora - Lolab road would commence soon. “The road will work wonders in exploiting the tourism potential of Lolab, strengthen the economy of the area and provide livelihood to the people of the valley.”
He also sanctioned Rs 10 lakhs for construction of a playground at Dardapora.
